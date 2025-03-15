Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Baird R W cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $131.26 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $63.87 and a 52-week high of $131.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.39.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

