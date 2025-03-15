Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

IKTSY traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $64.27. The company had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $69.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

