Interfor (TSE:IFP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.01 and last traded at C$15.07, with a volume of 60805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.28.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on IFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank cut Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.67.
In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,150 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$51,304.05. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
