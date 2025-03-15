InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.144 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a 115.0% increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53.

InterContinental Hotels Group has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect InterContinental Hotels Group to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $113.69 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $91.57 and a 1 year high of $137.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IHG shares. Barclays raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

