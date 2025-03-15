Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,720 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,885,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,891,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.38.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $209.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

