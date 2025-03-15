Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,830 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,585,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,634,000 after purchasing an additional 112,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,602.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 958,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,537,000 after purchasing an additional 932,956 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 903,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 876,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70,553 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.7 %

ARE stock opened at $99.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 293.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

