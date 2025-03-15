Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,900 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,323,000. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 362,136 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $60,346,000 after buying an additional 65,513 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,667,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $149.36 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $417.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.41.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.71.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

