Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,400 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of North American Construction Group worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOA. CIBC upgraded North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded North American Construction Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $464.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.42. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

