Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

