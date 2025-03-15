Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BEPC opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.27. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.