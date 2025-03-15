Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CMO Sells $332,599.23 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CMO Robert Iannone sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $332,599.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,020,342.61. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Iannone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total transaction of $981,288.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $137.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.76. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after buying an additional 507,234 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $59,668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,035,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,619,000 after acquiring an additional 320,724 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,827,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,076,000 after purchasing an additional 315,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 508,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,659,000 after purchasing an additional 296,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.