Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells $38,628.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director William B. Roberts sold 4,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $38,628.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 685,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,743.50. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $8.69 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock has a market cap of $186.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. Analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

