Insider Selling: Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) SVP Sells $257,535.68 in Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $257,535.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. This represents a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Allegion Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ALLE opened at $126.73 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Allegion by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

