Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 26.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 62,320 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 258,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 20.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 49.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 149,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 46,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter.

BJUL stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $213.89 million, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

