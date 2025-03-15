InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 41,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 942,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

INMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in InMode by 6.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in InMode by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,744 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in InMode by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,490 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in InMode by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,586 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in InMode by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

