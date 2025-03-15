Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 763.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,152,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,489,000 after buying an additional 1,538,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,376,000 after buying an additional 1,462,538 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $45,004,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,162,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,980,000 after buying an additional 313,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,597,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,554,000 after purchasing an additional 278,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $81.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.79 and a 12 month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

