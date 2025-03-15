Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Stock Price Down 22.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Free Report) fell 22.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.78. 24,444,788 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8,701% from the average session volume of 277,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Inflection Point Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

Inflection Point Acquisition Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

