Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,646 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBTC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,462.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,103,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,850 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,360,000. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,203,000. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,721,000. Finally, Variant Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $7,113,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 5.6 %

GBTC opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.