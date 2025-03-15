Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 2,948 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,926,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,087 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 56.0% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,237,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,934,000 after purchasing an additional 802,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,068,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,659,000 after buying an additional 617,308 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $16,612,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,825,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,271,000 after buying an additional 264,813 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

NYSE:HRL opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

