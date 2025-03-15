Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 498,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $273.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.91. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.95 and a 52-week high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

