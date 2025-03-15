Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 7,492 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $122.73 and a 12-month high of $169.62.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

