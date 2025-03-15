Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 35,042 Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.42% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSMD opened at $38.77 on Friday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $45.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $790.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

