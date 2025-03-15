Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.12% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FQAL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,529,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Flavin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $55.46 and a one year high of $69.23.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

