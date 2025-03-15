IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IN8bio Stock Performance

Shares of INAB stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. IN8bio has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.74.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that IN8bio will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IN8bio

About IN8bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BIOS Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter worth about $2,212,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in IN8bio by 1,064.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,063,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,482 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in IN8bio by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IN8bio by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 185,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in IN8bio in the 4th quarter worth about $1,465,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

Featured Stories

