IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INABFree Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of INAB stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. IN8bio has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.74.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INABGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that IN8bio will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BIOS Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter worth about $2,212,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in IN8bio by 1,064.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,063,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,482 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in IN8bio by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IN8bio by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 185,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in IN8bio in the 4th quarter worth about $1,465,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

