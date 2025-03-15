Impact Capital Partners LLC Takes $216,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 108,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,423,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $240,476.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,385,675.14. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,695. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $172.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PNC

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.