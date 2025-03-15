Immersion Co. (IMMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 25th

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the software maker on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th.

IMMR opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. Immersion has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. Immersion had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $474.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IMMR. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Immersion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 59,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $502,149.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,065,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,949,049.52. This represents a 0.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

