IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF) Short Interest Update

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,381,200 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the February 13th total of 827,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
IHI Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IHICF remained flat at $19.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. IHI has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $19.50.
About IHI
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IHI
- Stock Average Calculator
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.