IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF) Short Interest Update

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,381,200 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the February 13th total of 827,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:IHICF remained flat at $19.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. IHI has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

About IHI

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

