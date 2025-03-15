IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.
IDW Media Price Performance
OTCMKTS IDWM opened at $0.35 on Friday. IDW Media has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.
About IDW Media
