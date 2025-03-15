IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $96,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,349 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 758,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,018,000 after purchasing an additional 56,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $415.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.50 and a 52-week high of $548.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

