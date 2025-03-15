HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.72 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.81 ($0.26), with a volume of 149521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.90 ($0.27).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of -0.08.

About HydrogenOne Capital Growth

HydrogenOne is the first London-listed hydrogen fund investing in clean hydrogen for a positive environmental impact. The Company was launched in 2021 with an investment objective to deliver an attractive level of capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focussed assets.

