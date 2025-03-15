Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Down 33.9% in February

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 141,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of HYFM stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,152. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 82.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 80.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 451,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 66,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

