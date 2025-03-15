HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Sells £389,748.87 in Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) insider Pam Kaur sold 45,267 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 861 ($11.14), for a total transaction of £389,748.87 ($504,137.72).

HSBC Stock Performance

LON HSBA opened at GBX 870 ($11.25) on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 584.90 ($7.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 950.20 ($12.29). The stock has a market cap of £194.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 851.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 754.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 960 ($12.42) to GBX 1,070 ($13.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.39) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 918.75 ($11.88).

HSBC Company Profile

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

