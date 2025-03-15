HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,410 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. HP accounts for about 0.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,635 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in HP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

HP Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.