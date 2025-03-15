Hotel Stocks To Research – March 14th

Booking, Hilton Worldwide, Carnival Co. &, Las Vegas Sands, Ecolab, Expedia Group, and Keurig Dr Pepper are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of companies that own, operate, or manage hotels and other lodging properties. They offer investors exposure to the hospitality industry, with performance tied to factors such as travel trends, economic conditions, and overall tourism demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $143.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4,438.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,626. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,825.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4,666.88. The stock has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,632. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $193.86 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.71 and a 200-day moving average of $243.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,558,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,117,190. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,894,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $56.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52.

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $249.62. The stock had a trading volume of 776,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $217.05 and a 1 year high of $273.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.95.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $5.26 on Friday, hitting $162.37. The stock had a trading volume of 914,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.29.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,566,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79.

