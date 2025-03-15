Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 15th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 109.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.8%.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $370.90 million, a PE ratio of -76.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Insider Activity

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, Director Michael Balkin purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Stories

