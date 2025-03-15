Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $352.53 and last traded at $351.13. 1,397,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,330,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $348.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21,394.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,372 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $471,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

