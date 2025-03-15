Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Trading Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 227 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 221.50 ($2.87). 3,194,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,844,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.79).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.69) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.88) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.49) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.72) to GBX 200 ($2.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273 ($3.53).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

About Hochschild Mining

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 202.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.