Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Up 2.5% – Here’s Why

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 227 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 221.50 ($2.87). Approximately 3,194,931 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,844,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.79).

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOC shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.72) to GBX 200 ($2.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.69) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.49) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.88) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 273 ($3.53).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 197.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 202.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

