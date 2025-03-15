HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 619,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 189,426 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 299,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 65,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.92 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

