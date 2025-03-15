HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $346,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $101,241.12. This represents a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $918.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $951.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $847.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,014.26.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

