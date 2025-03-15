HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,620,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,395,000 after acquiring an additional 106,878 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $774,766,000 after acquiring an additional 989,750 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $394,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,528 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,798,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 358,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $250,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 price objective on General Motors in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

