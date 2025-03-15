HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after buying an additional 1,142,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $25.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

