HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

MTUM stock opened at $202.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $229.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

