HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Fiserv Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $214.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.40. The company has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.