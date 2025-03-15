Hilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 338.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,930,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,134,000 after buying an additional 1,489,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,575,000 after acquiring an additional 954,202 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,339,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,996,000 after purchasing an additional 431,659 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,959,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,416,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.15%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

