Hills Bank & Trust Co Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 227.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in American Tower by 7.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Tower by 9.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $211.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 89.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.96. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

