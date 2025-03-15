Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 45,469 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after buying an additional 286,795 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 163,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 146,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $50.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

