Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 8,252.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678,160 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned 2.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 112,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 91,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

