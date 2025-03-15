Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,285 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned about 4.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0533 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

