Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,230,000 after buying an additional 1,547,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

VXF stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.01. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $159.39 and a 1-year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

